Central Zone targets 40 gold in 3rd Sarawak Games

SIBU (Jan 11): The Central Zone contingent is targeting 40 gold medals in the 3rd Sarawak Games (Suksar) which will see four zones converging on Sibu to contest in 13 sports from Jan 15-18.

Head of the zone’s contingent Galong Luang said except for sepak takraw and futsal they are aiming for 10 gold medals through weightlifting, taekwondo (six) and four gold medals each for basketball and boxing.

The contingent is also targeting three gold medals each through cycling, judo and silat events, two gold each for volleyball, karate and wushu, and one gold for hockey.

According to him, at the last Suksar, the Central Zone contingent managed to finish third.

“At this Suksar, we are aiming for second place,” said Galong, who is also Kapit Division Resident, after the final preparation coordination meeting of the Central Zone team as well as the flag and uniform handover ceremony to the team manager at the Sibu Indoor Stadium today.

The Central Zone contingent covering Sibu, Mukah and Kapit Divisions has a total of 364 officials and athletes and will compete in all 13 contested events.

He said overall, this 3rd Suksar involves over 1,200 officials and athletes from the North (Limbang, Miri, Bintulu), Central (Sibu, Mukah, Kapit), West (Sarikei, Betong, Sri Aman) and South Zone (Serian,Samarahan, Kuching). – Bernama