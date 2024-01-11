Construction of new access road to Ensing residential area in Batu Kawa to start Jan 15

KUCHING (Jan 11): The construction of a new access road from Jalan Datuk Temenggong Tan Meng Chong’s traffic light junction to the Ensing residential area in Batu Kawa is scheduled to commence on Jan 15.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) announced this development in a press release, stating that the project, spearheaded by Batu Kawa assemblyman Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, is expected to take eight months, with a targeted completion date of Sept 15.

“This area is in rapid development and facing heavy vehicle traffic, thus, we decided to construct a new access road to ease the traffic coming from the residential area to the main road after receiving feedback from residents,” said Dr Sim, who is Deputy Premier.

Dr Sim had previously engaged with residents to collect feedback and suggestions regarding the traffic issues in the area.

Following this, a plan for a 285-metre-long new road was devised to link the traffic light junction to the nearby Ensing residential area.

Dr Sim had successfully secured funds from the Sarawak government for this road project.

Yesterday, Dr Sim witnessed the official handover of the RM2.02 million new road project contract from Padawan Municipal Council to the selected contractor.

Padawan Municipal Council chairman Tan Kai was also present at the event.