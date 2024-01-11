Dalat District Education Office hosts inaugural Best Boarding School contest

MUKAH (Jan 11): SMK Batang Igan has won the Best Boarding High School of the Year award, followed by first and second runners-up SMK Agama Igan and SMK Dalat, respectively.

SMK Oya, meanwhile, won the consolation prize.

For the primary level for the boarding schools category; SK Kampung Klid/Plajau took the first place, followed by second and third place winners SK Kampung Bungan and SK Saint Luke in Nanga Baoh.

Consolation prizes went to SK Saint Kevin, SJK(C) San San, SJK(C) Poi Yuk, SK Sungai Rasau, SK Baoh Ulu and SK Datuk Pengiran Mohamad.

The ‘Pertandingan Asrama Terbilang’ – Best Boarding School Contest was an initiative by the Dalat District Education Office (PPD Dalat).

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah lauded PPD Dalat’s efforts in hosting such competition for the boarding schools.

“This is the first competition of its kind, making it (PPD Dalat) the only PPD in Sarawak to do so,” said Fatimah, who is also the Dalat assemblywoman, at the prize presentation ceremony at Dalat Welfare Complex, near here yesterday.

These boarding schools, she remarked, have been instrumental in reducing the dropout rate among children of both the secondary and primary school levels, especially those from the rural areas in the state.

“Many young children from the low income families once had to drop out of school due to family’s financial constraints, transportation problems, distance from home, as well as parents’ safety concerns for their children who are dependent on river transportation,” she said.

In regards to such concerns, she said the federal government has allocated the state’s education department a much bigger portion of the education ministry’s annual allocation, being that Sarawak has the most number of boarding schools.

“Each and every child has an absolute right to a better education.

“Although the children have to be separated from their parents as early as at the age of seven, these boarding schools will provide them (with) conducive learning environment.

The values of responsibilities and discipline instilled in the boarding schools’ study routines, she said, helped shape these children into becoming young adults of strong characters and resilience.

“For the sake of their future, boarding schools will still be needed now and for many more years to come,” said Fatimah.