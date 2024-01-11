Deliveryman in Kuching who filed false robbery report to deceive employer fined RM700

KUCHING (Jan 11): A courier company deliveryman paid the price for lodging a false police report claiming he had been robbed, when the Magistrates’ Court here yesterday fined him RM700 in default one month in prison.

Mohamad Syafiq Mahaden, 21, pleaded guilty before magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya to a charge under Section 182 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to six months or a fine not exceeding RM2,000, or both.

He committed the offence at the Bintawa police station here at around 6.09pm on Nov 26, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, Mohamad Syafiq lodged a police report claiming that two individuals on a motorcycle had robbed him at the Jalan Demak Industrial Park area.

In his report, he claimed to have lost RM1,200 belonging to his company, and RM60 of his own money.

However, a police investigation found that no such robbery had occurred.

Further investigation revealed the accused had filed the false police report to deceive his employer as he had spent the RM1,200 for his personal use.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case, while Mohamad Syafiq was unrepresented by legal counsel.