Dubai Move: 13 reports lodged today, says KL police chief

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 11): A total of 13 reports were received today in connection with the ‘Dubai Move,’ alleged to be aimed at toppling the Federal Government led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

When contacted by Bernama tonight, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said all police reports received today are currently under investigation by Bukit Aman.

On Jan 9, Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, said the police would summon three social media influencers, namely Badrul Hisham Shaharin, also known as Che’Gu Bard, Wan Muhammad Azri (Papagomo), and Salim Iskandar, to give their statements regarding the matter.

He said the three would be called up soon to assist in the investigation.

As of Jan 9, a total of 43 reports have been lodged nationwide by representatives of various political parties in relation to the Dubai Move. – Bernama