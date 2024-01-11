Ebit Lew’s trial: No instructions to avoid accessing flash drive data, says witness

TENOM (Jan 11): A witness in the trial of preacher Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew, also known as Ebit Lew, told the Magistrate’s Court here that he did not receive instructions to refrain from accessing data on the flash drive provided by LGMS Berhad (LGMS).

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) computer forensic analyst, Inspector Yip Chang Ching, 43, said this when cross-examined by lawyer Ram Singh today on the flash drive containing Ebit Lew’s mobile phone data provided by LGMS to the police.

The eighth prosecution witness also refuted Ram Singh’s suggestion, who was representing Ebit Lew, that the witness had exceeded the permissible limit to access the data.

Ebit Lew, 38, faces 11 charges, including outraging the modesty of a woman in her 40s by sending obscene words and images to the victim’s phone number via the WhatsApp application between March and June 2021.

The charges under Section 509 of the Penal Code provide a prison sentence of up to five years or a fine or both if convicted.

The trial before Magistrate Nur Asyraf Zolhani will continue from Feb 13 to 15. – Bernama