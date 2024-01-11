Education Ministry gathering views, inputs on wearing uniforms to school

NIBONG TEBAL (Jan 11): The Ministry of Education (MOE) is gathering views and inputs from all parties regarding the guidelines for the wearing of uniforms by students to school.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said no decision had been made by the ministry on the matter.

“We are still gathering views and suggestions from all parties including stakeholders such as parents regarding the issue.

“Until a decision is made, we continue with the existing regulation on the attire to wear to school,” she told reporters after a working visit to SMK Seri Nibong here.

Fadhlina, who is Nibong Tebal MP, said this when asked about the guidelines for wearing uniforms for the 2024 school session.

On May 3 last year, the ministry allowed students and teachers in all its educational institutions to wear sports attire due to the hot weather to avoid any health complications.

Regarding her visit, Fadhlina said teachers are prepared for the implementation of the home-based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) sessions with all schools in Penang implementing the PdPR following the scheduled water supply disruption for four days in the state starting yesterday.

For boarding schools, Fadhlina said they are being provided water supply.

In terms of water supply storage, especially in boarding schools, things are running smoothly, she added

It was earlier reported that all schools in Penang, except Form Five and Pre-University College students, will undergo a PdPR session following a scheduled water supply disruption in the state. – Bernama