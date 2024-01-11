Fire destroys upper floor of house in Miri

MIRI (Jan 11): The upper floor of a double-storey house at Jalan Piasau Utara here was destroyed in a fire today at 10am.

Fortunately, there was no casualty in the incident.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue department (Bomba) operation centre, it received a distress call on the incident at 10.11am.

Upon receiving the call, a team of firefighters from the Miri station was deployed to the scene.

The fire had already destroyed about 70 per cent of the upper floor of the house.

Firefighters proceeded to put out the fire and they managed to control it by 10.22am, before ending the operation at 11.08am.