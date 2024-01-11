In Kuching, luxury car dealership security guard jailed 6 months for copper tape theft

KUCHING (Jan 11): A security guard was jailed for six months by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to stealing RM2,000 worth of copper tape from his workplace.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan, in convicting Mohad Rizal Juman under Section 381 of the Penal Code, ordered the jail sentence to take effect from yesterday.

The Section provides for imprisonment that may extend to seven years, or a fine, upon conviction.

Mohad, 30, from Sabah committed the offence at the premises of a luxury car dealership at Jalan Datuk Abang Abdul Rahim here at around 6.42am on Jan 1, 2024.

Based on the facts of the case, the complainant who is in charge of building maintenance inspected the premises on Jan 5 and discovered the copper tape missing from the top of the building.

A check of the premises’ security camera footage revealed the theft was perpetrated by the accused.

The complainant proceeded to file a police report and Mohad was arrested on Jan 6.

Prosecuting was Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang, while the accused was unrepresented.