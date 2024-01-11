Kuching South mayor: Pedigree dog captured at Lrg Keranji tests positive for rabies

KUCHING (Jan 11): The light brown pedigree dog which had bitten and injured three adults, a child, and another dog in Tabuan Desa Indah’s Lorong Keranji 4, 4A2, and 4A4 last Saturday has been tested positive for rabies.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said another dog which had bitten one person was also captured nearby. It also tested positive for rabies, he added.

“It was actually surrendered to the MBKS (Kuching South City Council) by its owners after it bit one of their staff, and MBKS personnel had gone to their house to capture it.

“It was captured not far from the place where the first dog was captured. Both dogs were tested positive for rabies and have been put to sleep,” he said.

Wee said that all bite victims are currently receiving rabies treatment and are being monitored.