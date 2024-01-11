Kuching South Mayor suggests schools consider including fire safety into syllabus

KUCHING (Jan 11): Schools can consider including fire safety into their syllabus to equip students with more non-academic knowledge, said Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

He said such extracurricular know-how can be imparted to the students through organising seminars, drills, games and other fun activities.

“Learning is not all about academic and should not be confined to classroom. To groom our children to be the leaders of tomorrow who are responsible individuals, we need to impart useful knowledge to them.

“I therefore encourage schools to not only organise fire prevention programmes on a regular basis, but also consider including fire safety into their course of study to better equip our children with fire prevention skills,” he said.

He made these points when opening a fire prevention awareness campaign organised by the Bintawa Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) at SJK Bintawa here today.

Wee believed that engaging students in drills and fun activities would enable the young ones to be more committed in picking up fire safety know-how.

According to the mayor, fire safety should be a daily concern to everyone and this is especially so in schools and families.

“Having fire prevention knowledge is not just for the safety of our own but also for the good sake of our families and communities.

“It is thus important for us to learn and understand how to prevent a fire and remember we are the key steps we should follow through during a fire,” he said.

Wee pointed out that fire prevention campaigns should also serve as an avenue to create and enhance awareness of the importance of fire safety among the local community.

“We all need to learn how to ensure the safety of ourselves and protect the loved ones when a fire happens,” he said.

He thanked the teachers and pupils of SJK Bintawa for their engagement in the fire prevention awareness campaign, hoping that more individuals would be able to protect themselves during eventualities.