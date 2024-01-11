Low-lying areas in Sibu inundated following heavy downpour

SIBU (Jan 11): Several low-lying areas here were inundated following downpours since around 3pm today.

Roads at certain portions of Jalan Camar, Jalan Pahlawan, Jalan Keranji, Lorong Oya 32 and Jalan Brother Albinus among others, were submerged as the drains swelled.

A brief observation by The Borneo Post also noted that certain portions of Jalan Oya Health Clinic’s compound was inundated as the rain continued.

The roundabout, which was just a stone’s throw away from the clinic, had literally been turned into a pool and the road signage could hardly be seen as it was partially submerged in water.

Meanwhile, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Clarence Ting went down to the ground to check on the situation.

“I am moving around to check on the situation of flash floods,” Ting said in a Facebook post.

He also alerted road users on the heavy traffic congestion at Brooke Drive from Merdeka junction.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) Sibu divisional engineer Rudi Abang Zamhari advised folk staying in low-lying areas to be vigilant.

“With current weather and king tide commencing this week, those living in low lying areas should be extra vigilant during the rainy season,” he said.