Man arrested in Batu Kawa for alleged drug possession

KUCHING (Jan 11): Police have arrested a 43-year-old man after he was found to be in possession of drugs in a house at Kampung Segedup, Batu Kawa here at around 10.30am yesterday.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad in a statement said the drugs were found inside six plastic packets that were kept inside a candy can.

“The candy can was found inside a sling bag that was found in the suspect’s bedroom. The drugs, which weight 5.15g, are estimated to be worth RM1,030,” he added.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the suspect was also tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine and is found to have four past crime records for drug abuse.

“During interrogation, the suspect admitted to have been involved in drug-related activities over the past five years,” he added.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the suspect also told the police that he bought the drugs from a man known as ‘Boss’ twice a week.

“Based on the information gathered from the suspect, police will be tracking down the drug pusher,” he added.