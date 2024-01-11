Man found dead in apartment at Tmn Timberland

KUCHING (Jan 11): A civil servant in his 40’s was found dead in an apartment on the third floor of a commercial lot in Taman Timberland at Jalan Rock around 4.30pm today.

According to sources, the man’s body was discovered by his father who returned to the apartment from a late lunch.

The father then immediately called the police and paramedics.

When paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital arrived at the apartment, the man was declared dead at the scene.

Also at the scene were the police’s forensics team conducting investigations.

The man’s body was later transported to SGH’s forensics department for further action.

It is believed that the deceased, from Petra Jaya, was renting the apartment for its close proximity to a private hospital where he was receiving treatment for an illness.