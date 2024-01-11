Man in Miri jailed one day, fined RM800 for gambling in public place

MIRI (Jan 11): A 57-year-old man was sentenced to one day’s imprisonment and fined RM800 in default two weeks in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for gambling in public place.

Magistrate Sandy Yvette Freddy meted out the sentence against Andy Bilong Laing after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a maximum fine of RM5,000, or up to six months’ jail, or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Andy was found to be engaging in gambling in public place on Jan 9, 2023 at around 3.30pm in front of a lot at Jalan Pujut Corner.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented by a legal counsel.