Man in Sibu charged with raping minor

SIBU (Jan 11): A 20-year-old man was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today with raping an underage girl in April last year.

No plea was recorded from the accused, with the case set for further mention in the Sessions Court on Jan 23.

Magistrate Flavian Edward Henry set bail at RM8,000 with two local sureties, which the accused failed to furnish.

According to the charge sheet, the accused, who is from Kanowit allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl at a house here at about 11pm on April 10.

The charge against him was framed under Section 376(2)(d) of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of not less than 10 years and not more than 30 years, and shall also be punished with whipping, upon conviction.

Prosecuting the case was Insp Norfadillah Zainal, while the accused was unrepresented.