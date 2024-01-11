Parked car bursts into flames in Kuching

KUCHING (Jan 11): A parked car near an apartment complex at Taman Flora Indah in Lorong Arang here suddenly burst into flames around 2.20pm today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement, firefighters from the Batu Lintang station were immediately dispatched to the scene upon receiving a distress call.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters began to douse the burning car with one water hose before bringing the situation under control around 2.50pm.

The car’s engine bay was 70 per cent damaged by the fire, but fortunately there were no casualties from the incident.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite, the firefighting team wrapped up the operation and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.