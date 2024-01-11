Parti Sedar Rakyat to spread its wings to other states, says party chief

KUCHING (Jan 11): Permanent chairman of Sarawak-based Parti Sedar Rakyat (Sedar) Didi Udin said that the party has received invitations to set up branches in other states in Malaysia.

According to him, some elected representatives in other states have also expressed their interests to join the party’s struggle in the coming election.

“The working relationship between different parties in the current unity government meant that they are unlikely to place candidates against each other when the elections are called,” he said.

“As such, this would pave the way for Parti Sedar to go national by nominating candidates in other states, and providing democratic choices for the people,” he said in a statement issued in conjunction with Sedar Sabah’s first general meeting in Kota Kinabalu this Sat (Jan 13).

Sedar formed its Sabah branch Sept 23 last year, following the Registrar of Societies’s (ROS) approval on Aug 7.

Based on previous news reports, Sedar was formed in June 2018 and was officially registered by ROS a year later.

The party debuted in the 2021 Sarawak state election by contesting in five seats but failed to win any.