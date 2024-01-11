Putatan-Inanam Pan Borneo road 80 per cent completed

PENAMPANG (Jan 11): Construction of the 21.7km Putatan-Inanam dual carriageway that includes a 2.1 km shorter road to Bukit Padang under Phase 1 of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project is 79.96 per cent completed.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor was briefed on the progress by State Public Works Department (PWD) Deputy Director (Pan Borneo Highway Sector), Mohd Shamsul Nizam bin Abdul Wahid.

The works included the construction of three new bridges crossing Sungai Moyog, a Dry Bridge at Kampung Kolopis, three vehicular box culverts in Kampung Kolopis and Kampung Kitobu and seven new interchanges at Putatan, Jalan NC Mogunting 1, Jalan NC Mogunting 2, Donggongon, Jalan Penampang Tambunan and Bukit Padang as well as the 2.1 km spur road to Bukit Padang.

The RM788,379,040.72 Putatan-Inanam road project, part of the 35 Work Packages (WPs) under Phase 1 of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway Project, is expected to be completed by November this year.

As at December 31, 2023, four WPs have been completed namely the Papar Donggongon road, Tawau-Semporna road, Lahad Datu bypass and Kampung Lot M Sandakan Mile 32 road.

Another 11 WPs are still in progress while five WPs under procurement process and 15 WPs yet to take off under Phase 1B.

The 1,236 km Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project is being implemented in three phases namely Phase 1: Sindumin – Kota Kinabalu – Kudat; Ranau – Mile 32 Sandakan; Mile 32 Sandakan – Tawau (706km), Phase 2: Tamparuli – Ranau (98km) and Phase 3: Tawau – Kalabakan – Keningau – Kimanis (432km).

In attendance were Deputy Chief Minister III/Works Minister, Datuk Ir Shahelmy Yahya, Assistant Works Ministers, Datuk Limus Jury and Datuk Robert Tawik and Director of Public Works Department, Philemon Lajawai.