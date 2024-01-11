RM262 mln unpaid water bills in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 11): The State Water Department (JANS) has an outstanding RM262 million owed by its subscribers throughout the state who have not paid their water bills, said State Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

Speaking when launching the MyJANS mobile application at a hotel here on Thursday, Shahelmey said there are around 500,000 users subscribed to JANS’ water supply service so far.

He urged the subscribers to be responsible and to pay their bills in exchange for the services as the arrears can cause financial implications to the department’s revenue collection.

“However, in these past few years, JANS has been meeting their target collection of between RM200 million to RM300 million, so its subscribers are actually being responsible and are paying,” he said.

Shahelmey said the department has also received reports by its subscribers that they are “paying for air” as they are not receiving any water supply despite paying their water bills.

“We will investigate the claims,” he said.

Regarding the MyJANS mobile application, Shahelmey said it is an initiative by JANS to provide better services to its subscribers through digitalisation.

He explained that with the application, which is available 24/7, the public can lodge complaints, check their bill details, and get updated on the latest developments in JANS at any time.

Shahelmey said there is a dedicated team to manage the application at the JANS headquarters and in each district here, with a response time of 30 minutes for each complaint.

He said there are 2,000 users of MyJANS at this time.

“I would like to take this opportunity to advise the public to give positive cooperation when lodging a complaint using this application to avoid wasting time due to baseless complaints,” he said.

MyJANS can only be installed on Android devices as of now, while the department plans to add support to iOS devices in the future.