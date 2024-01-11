Sarawakian salesman wins nearly RM29 mln Toto Jackpot on Boxing Day

KUCHING (Jan 11): A salesman from Sarawak has won nearly RM29 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on Dec 26, last year after betting on the bank note numbers that he kept in a red packet for good luck.

He bought a System 4 ticket which won him a whopping RM28,996,296.85 and an additional RM672 as System Play bonus.

The 46-year-old told STM Lottery Sdn Bhd that his pair of winning numbers – ‘7871 & 9736’ came from the bank note numbers.

“Boxing Day was a special draw day; initially we didn’t plan to buy numbers during special draw but luckily, I changed my mind and drove to a Toto outlet after lunch. Otherwise, I would not have won the jackpot,” he said.

Although he has become a multi-millionaire, the winner said he is still too young for early retirement and therefore, he would continue to work and live a normal life.

He added that he would share the winnings with his family and allocate the balance for investments.