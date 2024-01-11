Step up efforts in resolving rabies issue in S’wak, Kuching South mayor calls on SDMC

KUCHING (Jan 11): The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) has called upon the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to step up its efforts in resolving the rabies situation which continues to plague the state.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said this was in view of the rising number of rabies cases in the state recently.

“This year alone, Kuching City South has witnessed a concerning surge in rabies cases, with 12 reported incidents of people being bitten by dogs carrying the deadly virus.

“Despite the sharp increase in cases, we do have limitations in our role hence comprehensive assistance is needed, especially from the SDMC.

“Everyone must now put on a more concerted effort to prevent the further spread of rabies and protect the wellbeing of the local community,” Wee told a press conference at the MBKS headquarters today.

He said the public must also be aware that the primary responsibility of the local council, such as MBKS, lies in capturing and managing stray dogs within their jurisdiction.

He said the complexity of the rabies issue needs a broader approach hence MBKS is seeking SDMC’s support in tackling the problem.

He said despite the many anti-rabies programmes organised by the local councils, they seemed inadequate, and suggested SDMC to come up with better strategies to combat the situation.

“Rabies, a potentially fatal disease, requires a coordinated and multidisciplinary approach that involves not only the containment of stray dogs but also the implementation of broader strategies to address the root cause of the problem,” Wee added.