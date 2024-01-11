S’wak Transport Ministry: KIA, Miri Airport upgrade, expansion proposal submitted to Putrajaya

KUCHING (Jan 11): Proposals for the long-overdue upgrading and expansion of Kuching International Airport (KIA) and Miri Airport have been submitted to the federal Transport Ministry, said the Sarawak Transport Ministry (MOTS).

In a statement, MOTS said this was conveyed to Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin by a delegation from Malaysia Airport Holding Berhad (MAHB) during a meeting at Lee’s office here today.

The delegation, led by MAHB’s newly appointed chief operating officer for Malaysia Gordon Andrew Stewart, is on a working visit to the state.

“On Sarawak airports’ major projects for Kuching and Miri which require federal funding, MAHB assured that they have forwarded their proposals to the federal Transport Ministry and will follow through with MOTS.

“The proposed upgrading for KIA is to increase the movement of passenger per annum (MPPA) from five million to 7.7 million, and for Miri Airport, from two million to three million for Miri,” it said.

The statement also said MAHB had briefed the ministry on the progress of the runway extension at the Bario short take-off and landing airport (STOLport).

The project is currently at the planning stage and is being undertaken by the Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR).

“The Bario STOLport runway extension was approved at a cost of RM28 million under the Third Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan,” said MOTS, adding that a total of five airports and STOLports in Sarawak have been included in MAHB’s major development project plan this year.

Meanwhile, Lee in the statement called on the federal government to expedite the upgrade of KIA and Miri Airport, pointing out that the two facilities had long surpassed their respective MPPA.

This, he stressed, is important as there will be more international flights coming into Sarawak from this year, especially from Jakarta, Singapore and potentially provinces in China.