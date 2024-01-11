Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds expected over parts of Sarawak, Sabah

KUCHING (Jan 11): Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected over some parts of Sarawak and Sabah until 5pm today.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a notice released on its official website, said the weather conditions would occur in Sri Aman (Lubok Antu), Sarikei (Pakan, Julau and Meradong), Sibu, Kapit (Song) and Bintulu (Tatau and Bintulu).

It added that the same weather conditions would also be expected in West Coast (Ranau), Tawau (Lahad Datu) and Sandakan (Tongod, Telupid and Kinabatangan) in Sabah.