Two hurt after lorry crashes into car in Kuching

KUCHING (Jan 11): Two men were injured when the car they were in collided with a lorry at Jalan Tun Razak here around 3.45pm today.

According to witnesses, the car driven by one of the men was exiting the traffic light intersection from Jalan Chawan to Jalan Tun Razak when the lorry crashed into the right side of the car.

It was believed that the lorry failed to brake and stop at the traffic light intersection which led to the crash.

Due to the impact, the driver of the car had his leg pinned in the car while his passenger suffered lacerations to the forehead.

Firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya station were called to the scene to extricate the pinned driver from the badly damaged car.

He and his passenger were then sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the lorry was however uninjured.