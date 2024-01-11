Water demand still exceeds supply – Shahelmey

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 11): The state’s current water supply demands still exceed the amount that the State Water Department (JANS) is able to supply, said State Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

He said Sabah’s current demand is at 1,600 million litres per day (mld) but JANS can only supply 1,400 mld, and this situation could be exacerbated with increasing water supply demands from industries.

Shahelmey said such demands by investors as well as the people subscribed to JANS’ services are increasing by the day, but JANS has long-term plans to alleviate the state’s water supply predicament.

“It is just that there are delays in the implementation of several projects or plans such as the Papar dam and some plants, but these projects are now at the construction stage and awaiting completion.

“Due to this, there is a disturbance to the projection demand compared to the actual amount of water that is able to be supplied.

“Nevertheless, with the launch of the Ulu Padas hydroelectric dam last year, it can be a second option for raw water supply,” he told reporters after launching the MyJANS mobile application at Hilton Hotel here on Thursday.

Shahelmey, who is also Deputy Chief Minister III, said JANS also faces various other challenges in providing clean and consistent water supply to the people.

He said among the challenges are water theft and illegal tapping of water connections, which are especially rampant in the Sepanggar area.

In addition, he said several of the department’s switch valves had also been vandalised despite added precautions, specifically locks.

“So these are some of the challenges that JANS is facing, and to solve these issues will require cooperation from not only JANS but also various other agencies,” he said.

In a related development, Shahelmey said the construction of the Kogopon 2 water treatment plan in Papar is on track and according to schedule, and when it is completed in 2026, water supply issues near Papar and south of Kota Kinabalu can be overcome.

He said as for north of Kota Kinabalu, the Telibong 2 Phase 2 water treatment plant was commissioned in early December last year and has started producing treated water, but incomplete piping works is hindering the plant’s targeted 80 mld capacity.

Shahelmey said there is a plan to add another 40 mld to the Telibong 2 Phase 2 plant’s current capacity but due to technical issues, the addition would be done in phases, starting from adding six mld and so on.

Also present were Assistant Works Minister Datuk Limus Jury and JANS director Suhaimi Asbullah.