WWF-M’sia: United effort vital to reach higher target of S’wak protected areas

KUCHING (Jan 11): Sarawak’s lowland mixed dipterocarp forests are grossly underrepresented in the totally protected areas network, covering only 139,023 hectares or less than 7 per cent of what is out there, said WWF-Malaysia.

The international conservation organisation said despite Sarawak’s long coastal area, the state has roughly 13,500 hectares of mangroves within protected areas only.

“A united effort to maintain intact ecosystems is required to explore community-conserved areas or other effective conservation measures to help Sarawak reach and go beyond her target of 1 million hectares of protected area milestones,” it said in a statement.

It said the move by the government to explore carbon-financing, whereby the private sector is involved, could give impetus to the state to reach a higher target of protected areas.

“A clearer mechanism for the distribution of monetary benefits derived from carbon projects is necessary and should be equally distributed to the people residing in or with rights in these project areas.

“WWF-Malaysia calls on the government to assign private sectors that embark on carbon-financing projects the responsibility to commit to long-term conservation,” it said.

It also called on the government to prioritise the state’s forests and ensure that developments are carried out in a sustainable manner that is cognisant and planned for an integrated approach.

“Sarawak has maintained most of her forest cover, reported to be 62 per cent or 7.65 million hectares, the largest among all states in Malaysia. If this figure is maintained, Sarawak alone contributes 46.5 per cent to the nation’s goal of keeping at least 50 per cent of land under tree or forest cover.

“Sarawak has set a target to gazette 6 million hectares of forest as permanent forest estate, but has only achieved just about two-thirds of that goal.

“We must intensify efforts to gazette more permanent forests and not lose any more of them,” it said.

WWF-Malaysia commended the Sarawak Legislative for passing the Environment (Reduction of Greenhouse Gases Emission) Bill 2023 in November last year, the first Bill on carbon emission and reduction in Malaysia complete with a strategy and roadmap.

“While the current law is prescribed for the oil and gas and energy sectors, WWF-Malaysia hopes that in the future, other major economic sectors, such as oil palm and logging, will follow suit for mandatory compliance.

“This Bill, alongside Sarawak Land Code (Carbon Storage) Rules 2022 and The Forests (Forest Carbon Activity) Rules, 2022, will help chart the direction towards the state’s 2050 net zero carbon emission goal which is just less than three decades away.”

On a related matter, the NGO called for continuous wildlife conservation awareness programmes in the state, stressing that key wildlife habitats must not be destroyed.

“Perhaps it is time that we improve our efficiency to prosecute wildlife crimes and review the existing Wildlife Protection Ordinance 1998 so that stricter punishments can be met by our judges.”

WWF-Malaysia said 2024 will be a promising year for Sarawak, and it is hoped that state leaders will wisely guide and chart the state to greater heights by prioritising the environment in all decision-making processes.

“As outlined in the state’s Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, sustainability and nature conservation can go hand-in-hand with economic development and people’s well-being.

“As development is projected to intensify in the coming years, careful land-use planning is crucial. Green growth should not be at the expense of or loss of our natural heritage.”

It also called for a coherent climate change action plan in which Sarawak can definitely take the lead and help pilot Malaysia into a carbon-balanced or even carbon-negative nation.

“There may be challenges along the way, as the saying goes, ‘We cannot change the direction in which the wind blows, but we can adjust our sails’.”

“In this journey, we call upon the Sarawak government to embrace all stakeholders in building a strong partnership and embrace collective actions. Together, we can tip the odds towards a future for all Sarawakians,” it said.