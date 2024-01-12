Abang Johari: Sarawak revenue for 2023 hits RM13.3 bln

KUCHING (Jan 12): Sarawak’s revenue for the year 2023 has hit RM13.3 billion, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the state’s revenue increased after receiving an additional income from dividend from investment of RM500 million at the end of December last year.

“At first, in November, I was mentioning RM12.7 billion (expected revenue), but come December, some more money coming from our dividends, so it becomes RM13.3 billion,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the Amanat Perdana programme at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari said such achievement was a testament that Sarawak is agile despite facing a challenging global business landscape.

“The businesses and entrepreneurs demonstrated their resilience and agility, finding new paths for growth in this challenging landscape.

“This is a testament to the ability of Sarawak and her people to emerge ever stronger in the face of economic challenges,” he said.

Among those present during the event were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, as well as Sarawak Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.