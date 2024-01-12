Abg Johari hopes Sarawakpass digital ID established by 2025

KUCHING (Jan 12): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg hopes that the state would be able to establish a digital identification (ID) for Sarawakians called Sarawakpass by 2025.

He said similar to Singapore’s Singpass, every Sarawakian would be able to use this digital ID as part of their credentials to access a wide array of services, including financial services, private services, and public services such as the Autonomous Rapid Transit system.

“The Sarawak ID will be further enhanced and transformed to become Sarawakpass, similar to Singapore’s Singpass – the single trusted digital ID used.

“Meaning all will be cashless. You just need to have one card and get all the services that you need. Hopefully by 2025 Sarawak services shall be accessible through a single sign-on using this,” he said during the Amanat Perdana programme at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

Adding on, Abang Johari said the Sarawakpass will also be used as a digital platform for the state to disburse targeted assistance to Sarawakians.

He said he learnt of this initiative after meeting with Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, where its government channels out targeted assistance to Singaporeans through digital vouchers.

“When recipients purchase sugar, rice and other essential commodities using these digital vouchers, the expenses will be deducted from the digital vouchers.

“This means there will be little abuse because they are given directly to the recipients,” he said.