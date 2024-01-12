Alleged rape, robbery: Two KL policemen suspended

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 12): Two policemen, who were arrested for their suspected involvement in a robbery and rape case involving a private college student and her male friend, in Bukit Ampang View, here, on Tuesday, have been suspended from duty until the investigation into the case is completed.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed the matter.

“Yes, both of them have been suspended from duty until the criminal and disciplinary investigations are completed,” he told Bernama today.

He said that the police would also take the statements of all the individuals involved, including the superiors of the two policemen.

In the 10.09pm incident, the two policemen, with the ranks of Constable and Lance Corporal respectively, and in their 20s and 30s, are believed to have taken the victim and her friend to separate locations before one of the suspects raped the victim.

The two policemen were remanded for seven days, starting Wednesday, in accordance with Section 376 of the Penal Code and Section 395/397 of the Penal Code. – Bernama