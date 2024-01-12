Appliances, equipment at Selangau multipurpose hall stolen, rep wants appropriate action

SIBU (Jan 12): Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang wants appropriate action to be taken by relevant parties over the theft of some appliances and public equipment at the Selangau Multipurpose Hall on Thursday.

According to him, the hall was completed approximately 10 years ago and is maintained by the Sarawak Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“However, this hall has not been able to be used for the past two years during the Pelugau Youth Programme due to many of its facilities being stolen and not working.

“Previously, this hall was one of the facilities for residents to carry out sports activities, public events and so on,” he said in a post on his social media page.

He said that due to the state of the decrepit hall, all local residents’ activities for the time being are held at the SJK (C) Tong Ah Hall, Selangau.

Because of that, Gira said he once suggested that the hall be handed over to the Selangau District Office for maintenance and upkeep, but the proposal did not receive a response from the ministry.

“For me, this is a waste for the government because the existing facilities are not safe for use,” he said.

Therefore, Gira called on the ministry to take appropriate action so that this hall can be used again by the people of Selangau.

As a local people’s representative, he said he had channelled an allocation of RM150,000 under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) to upgrade the facilities in the hall.

Meanwhile, Gira said a police report had been made by the staff of his service centre on the theft of some electrical appliances and public equipment at the Selangau Multipurpose Hall, which was noticed to have happened on Thursday.

He explained that among the things stolen were electrical wiring, wall fans, air conditioners, portable air conditioners, toilet doors, chairs, sockets, wires, ‘fire exits’, fire hoses, water pumps and main water valves.

“I was very surprised and saddened to hear the news of the theft case at the Selangau Multipurpose Hall,” said Gira.

He then instructed his service centre officer to make a report at the Selangau Police Station regarding the incident at 11.08am on Thursday after becoming aware of the incident at 9am when inspecting the hall.