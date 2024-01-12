Belaga police chief stresses on high discipline among officers, civil servants

BELAGA (Jan 12): Belaga district police chief DSP Jimbai Bala has called on his officers and civil servants at Belaga police headquarters (IPD) to perform their duties with high discipline.

He said that to be a civil servant, one must be committed to the task entrusted to them.

“If they perform with high discipline and great teamwork, IPD Belaga can achieve greater success this year, especially in enforcing the law and maintaining public order,” Jimbai said during IPD Belaga’s monthly assembly here yesterday.

In his speech, he also conveyed the mandate and instructions of the PDRM leadership to all officers and public officials attending the assembly.

The police personnel also participate in pledge ceremonies to abstain from drugs and corruption during the January 2024 monthly assembly.