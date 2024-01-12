Bomba closely monitoring 12 flood risk areas in Sibu

SIBU (Jan 12): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) is keeping a close watch on 12 areas at risk of flooding here, said Zone 4 chief Andy Alie.

He said as part of preparations to face the northeast monsoon, Bomba is frequently patrolling the areas.

They are Sungai Merah market, Kampung Bahagia Jaya, Jalan Ding Lik Kwong, Jalan Ling Kai Cheng, Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah, Jalan Khoo Peng Loong express wharf, Simpang Tiga ferry point, Sibu town riverbanks, Jalan Tiong Hua, Jalan Lanang, Jalan Sentosa, and Jalan Kampung Datu.

“I remind residents, especially those in low-lying areas and at risk of flooding, to be aware of flood warnings.

“And always be careful due to the heavy rains that hit several areas around Sibu.

“Following the frequency of heavy rain and flooding incidents that occurred in several areas, I would like to continue to advise the residents, especially in areas at risk, to prepare to move to evacuation centres when instructed by the authorities,” Andy said.

He also advised against fishing in rivers or canals at present to avoid any untoward incidents.

Residents should also pay close attention to flood warnings and evacuation notices issued through social media, radio, or newspapers, he said.

“Identify the nearest evacuation centre and carry all important documents as well as medical supplies,” he said.

“They are also switch off all electrical power and not to touch any electrical wires that drop to the ground in flood areas.”

Yesterday, the Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a warning of continuous rain in several areas across Sarawak until today.

Continuous rain is expected to hit Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, and Mukah.