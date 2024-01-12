DoSM: Over 5 pct eligible Sarawakians have registered for Padu

KUCHING (Jan 12): Over 5 per cent of Sarawakians aged 18 and above have registered for the Central Database Hub (Padu), which is poised to be the government’s primary list for the distribution of financial aid.

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) Sarawak, this translated into 99,145 Padu-registered eligible individuals across the state as of yesterday.

“All Malaysians aged 18 years old and above must update their household information and individual profiles in the Padu system,” DoSM Sarawak said in a statement today.

To register for Padu, eligible Sarawakians can visit any Padu counter set up at the Digital Economy Centre (Pedi).

Online updating can also be done through the Padu website www.padu.gov.my or via DoSM Sarawak.

For the latest Padu-related information, look for Padu, Ministry of Economy, DoSM, or DoSM Sarawak on Facebook, Instagram, or X (formerly Twitter).

DoSM officials will also be at selected Pedi counters to help with the updating process.

Any information about selected counters will be announced through Info-On-Wheel by the Sarawak State Information Department and DoSM Sarawak on social media.

This year, DoSM will conduct the Agricultural Census themed ‘Agricultural Census, Key to Agricultural Progress’.

More information on the Agricultural Census is available from https://www.myagricensus.gov.my.

DoSM has also launched OpenDoSM NextGen as a medium to provide data catalogue and visualisation to offer greater convenience for users to analyse data.

OpenDoSM NextGen is an open source data sharing platform and can be accessed at https://open.dosm.gov.my.