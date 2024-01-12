Friday, January 12
Health Minister pays courtesy call on Premier Abg Jo

By Lim How Pim on Sarawak
Abang Johari (right) poses with Dr Dzulkefly during the courtesy call. – Penerangan photo

KUCHING (Jan 12): Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad paid a courtesy call on Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the latter’s office here today.

The federal minister is leading a delegation from the Ministry of Health (MoH) on a working visit to the city.

Dr Dzulkefly was reappointed Health Minister on Dec 12 last year.

He replaced Dr Zaliha Mustafa, who is now Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territory).

After paying the courtesy call on Abang Johari at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, Dr Dzulkefly is scheduled to visit the Petra Jaya Hospital project site this afternoon.

His first stint as Health Minister was under the Pakatan Harapan government in May 2018 until February 2020.

