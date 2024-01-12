Health Minister: Petra Jaya Hospital project expected to be completed in Aug 2025

KUCHING (Jan 12): The Petra Jaya Hospital project is expected to be completed in August 2025, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the project is now at 54.26 per cent completed and is ahead of schedule

However, he said when the hospital construction is completed, the Health Ministry would need three to four months to equip the hospital with medical equipment.

“The project is now seen to be in very good progress and ahead of schedule at approximately 90 days, which is approximately three months. We want to (continue to) drive, ensure the delivery (of the project) and nothing else is delayed.

“I don’t see any obstacles that may be encountered in terms of delaying this project because all the preparations can be said to be very suitable to the needs.

“When I observed and listened to explanations from the Public Works Department (JKR), contractors and others, I (also) did not see any problems,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after a working visit to the project site here today.

Dr Dzulkefly added the RM610 million project is further expected to be accelerated as early as three months.

“We hope so and I don’t see any other problems. Everything is where it should be, as planned. So hopefully there won’t be any more ‘variation orders’ and so on,” he added.

Also present during the visit were the Deputy Director General of Health (Research and Technical Support) Datuk Dr Nor Fariza Ngah, Director of the Health Work Branch of JKR Malaysia Ir Shukri Ishak and Civil Engineer Senior Superintendent of JKR Malaysia Morni Buang.

The Petra Jaya Hospital project started in 2013 and was previously scheduled to be completed in November 2016.

However, the project faced several delays and was categorised as a sick project after the previous contractor failed to complete it on schedule.

In 2020, this project was tendered again and Blackfox Engineering Sdn Bhd was appointed as the new contractor at a cost of RM410,300,000.