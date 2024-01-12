Health Minister: Proposal for Sarawak’s autonomy in health to be examined further

KUCHING (Jan 12): The Health Ministry would examine Sarawak’s proposal regarding the autonomy of healthcare presented by the Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian in a meeting here today.

Federal Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said small working committees would be formed to follow up on the recommendations.

“I think the application is very reasonable and related to issues of infrastructure, governance, matters related to human resources, positions and so on.

“So it (proposal) includes everything and is very comprehensive,” he said when met by reporters after visiting the Petra Jaya Hospital project site here today.

Touching on Covid-19, Dr Dzulkefly said the whole country is recording a trend of decreasing cases so far.

Therefore, according to him, there is no need to build field hospitals in Peninsular Malaysia to accommodate the needs of Covid-19 patients for now.

“Whatever we will be ready. Right now, we have reached the stage where we are said to live with this virus as we live with Influenza A, H1N1 and others.

“So there is no need for us to feel too anxious but at the same time, we remind you not to be too complacent. If you have symptoms, cough and so on, use a face mask to protect yourself and more importantly others around,” he said.