Israel-Palestine war: Anwar urges Germany to use influence to press for ceasefire

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 12): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today urged Germany to use its influence to press for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine conflict and to allow humanitarian access.

He conveyed this stance to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during her courtesy call on him at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya.

“The main focus of the discussion was on Palestine, where I firmly reiterated Malaysia’s stance for the West to stop their pretense regarding the Israeli occupation for several decades, and to work towards preventing the massacre of civilians, including children.

“I took the opportunity to strongly urge Germany to use its influence to push for a ceasefire and allow humanitarian access,” he said in a social media post today.

Anwar also said that both parties agreed on the need to enforce the rights of women and girls to education, besides also expressing concerns about the ongoing issues in Myanmar.

The prime minister said several other matters were also discussed and mutually agreed upon, including strengthening economic, educational, scientific and technological aspects, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and enhancing cross-cultural understanding.

Baerbock and her delegation are currently on a visit to Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia.

Germany has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner among European Union member countries since 2000, while Malaysia is Germany’s largest trading partner among Asean member countries. – Bernama