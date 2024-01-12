JKR closes part of Sibu intersection to repair traffic light pole

SIBU (Jan 12): The Public Works Department (JKR) has temporarily closed the Jalan Dr Wong Soon Kai and Jalan Ling Kai Cheng sections of the traffic light intersection with Jalan Deshon here until Sunday (Jan 14).

In a notice on Facebook, JKR said the staggered closure is to enable repairs to a traffic light pole, which was damaged in an accident yesterday.

When contacted, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley advised road users to plan their route properly during this period.

“So, road users have to use other alternative routes, but there are times that portion is open.

“The affected roads will be temporarily accessible to road users from 6am till 9am, noon to 2pm and 4pm till 7pm, where police will assist with the traffic control during this time,” he said.

Call JKR Sibu during office hours on 084-314040 for more information on the closure.