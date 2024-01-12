Lundu paedophile caught by international investigation gets 40 years’ jail, 21 lashes for child porn using boy from age 10

KUCHING (Jan 12): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a paedophile to a total of 40 years in jail and 21 strokes of the rotan for producing and preparing child pornography in the form of videos and photos with his phone using a boy from the age of 10.

Aladdin Lanim had been listed by Australian Federal Police, Queensland Police, and the Australian Transactions Reports and Analysis Centre (Austrac) as one of the top 10 offenders in the world in the exploitation of children on the internet in 2019.

Judge Iris Awen Jon convicted the 43-year-old from Lundu on his own guilty plea to three charges.

For the first charge he received 22 years in jail and 10 strokes of the rotan, for the second charge he received five years’ jail with three strokes, while for the third charge he is to serve 13 years in jail with eight strokes of the rotan.

Iris also ordered for the jail sentences to run consecutively from today.

For the first count, Aladdin was charged with producing child pornography in the form of videos and photos from his mobile phone under Section 5 of the Sexual Offences Against Child Act (SOACA) 2017.

Based on the second count, he was charged under Section 6 of the SOACA 2017 for preparing child pornography with his mobile phone.

For the third offence, he was charged under Section 7 of the SOACA 2017 for using the boy, born in 2008, in the preparation and production of pornography.

The three offences were committed at a quarters in Biawak between Aug 13, 2018, and Dec 6, 2020.

Aladdin is already serving time until 2032 for several different sexual offences, also involving children.

Based on the facts of the case, on July 5, 2021, police raided the quarters and arrested Aladdin after finding his mobile phone contained child pornography in the form of videos and photos.

The investigation found that Aladdin had used the victim to produce the material.

To commit the crime, Aladdin had given the victim another mobile phone to play games, while he recorded videos and took photos of himself performing oral sex on the boy.

He also made the victim’s younger brother, who was aged nine at the time, witness his actions.

Deputy public prosecutor Ruvinasini Pandian said Aladdin had 7,371 photos and 2,541 videos of the victim and several other children.

Aladdin is facing further charges for similar cases involving other underage victims.

The case was investigated by Sgt Rahim Landarian.

Based on a report from The Sydney Morning Herald, in 2020, an Australian task force for child victim identification came across a social media image of Aladdin.

After an exhaustive investigation involving international agencies in Australia, the United States, and Kuala Lumpur, Australian authorities tracked him to a state Covid-19 quarantine facility, where he was serving a mandatory period in isolation after arriving back in Sarawak following a trip to Peninsular Malaysia.