Metrocity houses first, largest cashless night market in Sarawak

KUCHING (Jan 12): The Pasar Malam Belia Metrocity here has become the first and largest cashless night market in Sarawak.

A joint effort between Payments Network Malaysia (PayNet) and Persatuan Penjaja Petra Jaya (PPPJ), the cashless initiative aligns with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM)’s ‘e-Duit! Selamat, Senang, Segera’ campaign to further promote the adoption of electronic payment (e-payment) in Malaysia.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who officiated at the event in Metrocity here tonight, congratulated all those involved for the success of the transition.

“Undoubtedly, at the federal level, the focus is on digital economy and the promotion of a cashless society nationwide.

“In China, if one truly embraces a cashless approach, all transactions must be conducted via e-banking.

“When we consider it in the context of good governance, a cashless society can deter many issues, especially crimes like robbery, as cash transactions attract undesirable attention.

“With cashless transactions, there’s nothing to steal,” he said in his speech.

Fadillah, who is Petra Jaya MP, also hailed cashless transactions as ‘a good way to track the flow of money’.

“Doing cashless transactions can reduce ‘black transactions’; hence, this is a good initiative.

“This is where a step taken by the government at both federal and state levels, supported by the entire banking society led by BNM, becomes crucial for us to prepare our entire community,” he said.

It is informed that since November last year, 85 per cent of the vendors at the Pasar Malam Belia Metrocity have fully adopted the system that facilitates cashless transactions.

Currently, this initiative is supported by Maybank, Bank Islam, TNG Digital, Fasspay and S Pay Global.

Established in 2016, the night market in Metrocity has progressed significantly, housing at least 300 stalls and accommodating over 270 traders.

It records average daily visitors numbering more than 2,000.

Also present at the campaign launch were chief political secretary to Sarawak Premier and Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, BNM Kuching Office head Mohd Irman Mohd Din, and PayNet chief commercial officer Gary Yeoh.