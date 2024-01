KUCHING (Jan 12): A male motorcyclist was killed after he was run by a multipurpose vehicle (MPV) at Jalan Tabuan Tranquillity around 6pm today.

According to witnesses, the motorcyclist who was travelling along that road before losing control of his machine and falling over on the path of the MPV.

Paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital declared the motorcyclist dead at the scene before his body was transported to the hospital’s forensics department for further action.