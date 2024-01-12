Namlifa Sibu to host national insurance, financial planning summit

SIBU (Jan 12): Mandarin-speaking life insurance agents and financial advisers from all over the country will gather at Swan City for the 14th National Mandarin Life Insurance & Financial Planning Summit (ManLIFPS), which will be held from Jan 14-15.

The first group of participants will fly in on Jan 11, and the last group will leave Sibu on Jan 17.

ManLIFPS is held annually in different cities and places of interest in Malaysia with the aim of promoting continuous learning in life insurance and financial planning, as well as to further promote tourism in the country among members of the National Association of Malaysian Life Insurance and Family Takaful Advisors (Namlifa).

After an 11-year break, this summit is hosted again by Namlifa Sibu branch.

“We had been hoping to organise the next summit soon after successfully hosting the 6th ManLIFPS in 2013. However, the summit got postponed for three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said event organising chairman Kapitan Thomas Tiang.

He said credit for the success in organising the 14th ManLIFPS must be due to the strong support and sponsorship from the Sarawak Business Event of the state Department of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts.

The speakers at the summit are Tang Kia Sing, Dr Kenny Chong, Dr Alan Tan and Master James Bong, as well as Tiger Mei and Eric Shen from Taiwan.

The annual AKARD Forum will also be hosted by Dr Kenny Chong, and two AKARD invited guests, Stephenie Ching and Tan Lay Peng, will be sharing their experience in the life insurance industry.

The grand opening of the summit will take place on Jan 14 at 12pm, attended by Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry & Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah. On the same day, at 7pm, there will be a gala dinner with Federal Minister of Tourism Dato Sri Tiong King Sing as guest of honour.

The closing and handover of the organising flag to the 15th ManLIFPS organiser will be held on Jan 15 at 12pm, witnessed by the Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang.

The organising committee also arranged a river cruise to view the Sibu Waterfront and a visit to a neighbouring longhouse to experience the Iban people’s cultural heritage.