Permyjaya man gets two days’ jail, RM600 fine for having illegal lottery tickets

MIRI (Jan 12): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a man to two days in jail and fined him RM600 in default two weeks’ jail for possessing illegal lottery tickets.

Magistrate Sandy Yvette Freddy convicted Joseph Lester Ding, 38, from Bandar Baru Permyjaya here on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 9(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The Section provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000, or up to six months in jail, or both, upon conviction.

Joseph was found to be in possession of illegal lottery tickets at the front of a premises at Jalan Teo Chew here around 4.15pm on Jan 9, this year.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while Joseph was unrepresented by legal counsel.