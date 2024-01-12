Friday, January 12
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Police arrest drug trafficking suspect in Miri, seize drugs worth over RM28,000

Police arrest drug trafficking suspect in Miri, seize drugs worth over RM28,000

0
By Jenifer Laeng on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Handout photo shows drugs, believed to be syabu, and other items that were seized from the suspect.

MIRI (Jan 12): Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department personnel from the Sarawak police contingent headquarters arrested a suspected drug trafficker here on Tuesday.

In a statement, Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said during the arrest police seized drugs estimated to be worth RM28,859.

He said the man was arrested at 5.45pm at Jalan Tudan.

“When the police conducted a physical search on him, they found drugs suspected to be syabu weighing 876.27 grammes, which is estimated to be worth RM28,859.

“The police also confiscated some cash and a gold necklace estimated to be worth RM14,261.40,” he said.

He added police are investigating the case under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952.

The Section provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and a minimum 15 strokes of the rotan.

Sponsored links