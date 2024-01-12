Popular Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal to return to Sarawak for 5-day visit

KUCHING (Jan 12): Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, who captured the affection of many Sarawakians during last year’s Kembara Kenali Borneo royal tour, is returning to the state for a visit.

On Instagram, Tengku Hassanal posted a story showing that his official visit would be from Jan 15-19.

“Dear Sarawakians, I am on the way,” he wrote along with an aeroplane emoji.

The Prince will visit Sarawak Energy Berhad on Jan 16 to learn about the state’s sustainable energy development.

According to a source, he is scheduled to meet with leaders from the state’s energy development company for a briefing, with Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi expected to be the receiving minister.

Tengku Hassanal will also visit Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) and the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC).

Netizens have expressed their enthusiasm and excitement over the Prince’s visit.

During last year’s Kembara Kenali Borneo royal tour by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, Tengku Hassanal earned the affection of many Sarawakians, who enthusiastically waited for the royal family at every stop.

The Regent’s posts on Instagram to Sarawakians during the tour received over 160,000 to over 200,000 likes and thousands of comments.