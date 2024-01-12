Premier: S’wak to announce acquisition of ‘strategic entity’ to help businesses in state within this month

KUCHING (Jan 12): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has hinted at another “strategic entity” that Sarawak is going to acquire that he believes could assist businesses and entrepreneurs in the state.

However, he said he can only reveal the details within this month, adding that it is one of the three major entities that Sarawak is going to take over this year.

“I have given you the hints – there are three things that we are going to take over in 2024.

“Firstly, we will finalise the Bintulu Port takeover in June, the second one will be announced within this month, and the third is MASwings. Then we will have the whole system,” he said this when met by reporters after the Amanat Perdana programme at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari said Sarawak is working on other ways to help entrepreneurs in the state.

“I will assist the businesses and entrepreneurs but I cannot announce it today.

“We must have strategic entities for us to move forward. Previously, we were not successful in obtaining a digital banking licence but maybe that is a blessing in disguise for us.

“We already have the Development Bank of Sarawak (DBOS) and we will see what will happen to Sarawak within a month or two,” he added.

Recently, Affin Bank Berhad has announced that the Sarawak government is acquiring an additional stake from the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT).

If the shares successfully change hands, Sarawak will become the third largest shareholder in Affin Bank, after Bank of East Asia with 23.79 per cent and Boustead Holdings Bhd with 20.65 per cent.