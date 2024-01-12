Premier: Tengku Hassanal visit to S’wak next week part of Pahang delegation to explore green energy

KUCHING (Jan 12): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has confirmed that Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah will be coming to the state next week.

He said Tengku Hassanal will be part of a delegation from Pahang that will be on a working visit to Sarawak to explore green energy.

“Actually, next week we will have a delegation from sister state Pahang to learn renewable energy from Sarawak,” he said during the Amanat Perdana programme at the Borneo Convention Centre (BCCK) today.

Tengku Hassanal, who captured the affection of many Sarawakians during last year’s Kembara Kenali Borneo royal tour, had announced on Instagram that he would be returning to the state for a visit from Jan 15-19.

“Dear Sarawakians, I am on the way,” he wrote along with an aeroplane emoji.

His Instagram post had garnered over 200,000 likes and thousands of comments, particularly from Sarawakian fans.

Earlier, it was reported that the Prince will visit Sarawak Energy Berhad on Jan 16 to learn about the state’s sustainable energy development.

According to a source, he is scheduled to meet with leaders from the state’s energy development company for a briefing, with Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi expected to be the receiving minister.

Tengku Hassanal will also visit Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) and the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC).

Netizens have expressed their enthusiasm and excitement over the Prince’s visit.

During last year’s Kembara Kenali Borneo royal tour by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, Tengku Hassanal earned the affection of many Sarawakians, who enthusiastically waited for the royal family at every stop.