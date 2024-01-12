RM1.5 bln allocated to mobilise Mid Rajang Regional Development Agency

SIBU (Jan 12): An allocation of RM1.5 billion has been approved to mobilise the Mid Rajang Regional Development Agency (MiRRDA), with focus on development in the central region of Sarawak, said Selangau MP Edwin Banta.

He said five committees were formed according to the type of project implemented, namely the Infrastructure Development Committee, the Rajang Area Security Command (Rascom) Resettlement Area Development Committee, the Agricultural Development Committee, the Economic Development Committee that is not involved in agriculture, and the Social Development Committee.

The MiRRDA Steering Committee, led by Unity Minister Dato Sri Aaron Ago Dagang, also agreed to start recruiting officers and staff by prioritising local residents from the Sibu division.

“The MiRRDA office is already at Wisma Sanyan here, and the position of chief executive officer (CEO) is expected to be filled by Sarikei District officer Katherine Lalai,” Edwin said when contacted by Utusan Borneo yesterday.

He was asked earlier to comment on the Steering Committee Mid Rajang Regional Development Agency (MiRRDA) Bill 1/2024 meeting that took place in the Resident’s Office meeting room here on Monday.

The meeting was chaired by Aaron, who is also Kanowit MP, and attended by Kakus assemblyman Dato Sri John Sikie Tayai, Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira, Ngemah assemblyman Anyi Jana, Sibu Resident Datu Wong Hee Sieng and Katherine who was representing the State Planning Unit (EPU) Sarawak. Machan assemblyman Allen Siden Gramong was, however, unable to attend the meeting.

According to Edwin, the purpose of the meeting was also to confirm the CEO of Performance Management and Delivery Unit (Pemandu) Datuk Seri Idris Jala’s role as the main consultant who will assist MiRRDA.

“We will hold a meeting with him (Idris Jala) in Kuala Lumpur to see what type of development needs to be implemented to improve the socioeconomic situation in the relevant area.

“This matter needs attention, especially in the Rascom resettlement area, because the land available for development is running out, the area is getting narrower, and the needs of the local population is increasing,” he explained.

He stated that the establishment of MiRRDA is a strategy of the Sarawak government to accelerate development in the state, especially in the central areas.