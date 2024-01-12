Sarawak CP takes maiden visit to Lawas

LAWAS (Jan 12): Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Mancha Ata made his maiden visit as the state’s top cop to the district police headquarters (IPD) on Wednesday, to gain first-hand knowledge of the operation and the needs here.

In its official Facebook page, Lawas District Police said joining him was his wife, also the Police Family Association (Perkep) Sarawak chief, Datin Jennita William.

Other members of the entourage to Lawas included Mancha’s deputy Datuk Ibrahim Darus and his wife Datin Zanilatun Kamariah Zakaria, also deputy chief of Perkep Sarawak.

The visitors were welcomed by newly-appointed Lawas District police chief DSP Liong Tindan and his wife Jurawati Bunsu, the chairperson of Lawas Perkep.

They toured the site of the new IPD Lawas building and were briefed on the project’s latest status, as well as on the proposed indoor target range in the main building here.

Meanwhile, Jennita and her entourage visited Kampung Long Tuma, where a cottage bead industry was thriving. They also went to the ‘tahai’ fish processing factory in Kampung Punang.